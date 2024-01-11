Ukraine’s criticised draft Bill on mobilisation withdrawn for amendments

KYIV - Ukraine's hotly debated draft law on tightening mobilisation rules was returned to the government for further work, the parliamentary speaker said on Jan 11.

The Bill would enable Kyiv to call up more people to the army as the war with Russia approaches the two-year mark.

The draft proposals included electronic call-ups and a series of tight sanctions for those who flout the law on mobilisation.

After a meeting between parliamentary leadership and military commanders, Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said the Bill would be reworked.

"A joint decision was approved to send all developed recommendations and proposals to the government," Mr Stefanchuk said on Telegram.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said there will be no movement in Parliament on this particular draft in the nearest future.

Immediately after Russia invaded on Feb 24, 2022, thousands of Ukrainians rushed to enlist and defend their homeland. However, nearly two years into the war, many men are trying to avoid the fight.

The draft law was submitted by the government after consultations with military and immediately drew criticism from the public and politicians.

Lawmakers and analysts said that some of its provisions violate the Constitution and carry corruption risks.