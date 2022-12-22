Ukraine's 'cat and mouse' battle to keep Russian missiles at bay

KYIV - As Russian cruise missiles sped towards their target this month, a Ukrainian pilot gave chase in an old Soviet MiG-29 fighter jet and locked onto two of them, but could not take the shot: they were nearing a large town, and it was too risky.

He said he passed the targets on to Ukraine’s ground-based air defences which shot them down, as they have done to hundreds of missiles since October, blunting the impact of a Russian air campaign that aims to destroy the country’s power grid.

“Fortunately for us, they succeeded,” the 29-year-old pilot, whose codename is Juice, told Reuters, describing the Dec 5 incident.

Such skirmishes are common in the skies over Ukraine, and their outcomes have a direct bearing on the lives of millions of people who are left without heat, power or running water during the freezing winter if defences fail.

Ukraine calls the attacks a war crime, aimed at cowing innocent civilians. Russia says the electricity grid is a legitimate military target in its “special operation”.

The Pentagon has said Russia’s missile strikes are partly designed to exhaust Kyiv’s supplies of air defences and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Washington on Wednesday to seek “weapons, weapons and more weapons”, including a Patriot missile battery that would shore up the country’s defences against incoming missiles and drones.

The attacks on energy targets disrupt everyday life, including vital services like hospitals and schools, and threaten to further cripple the economy.

It is already set to shrink by at least a third this year, as shops and heavy industry struggle to keep the lights on.

Russia has launched nine, large-scale air attacks - usually firing more than 70 missiles at a time - since Oct 10, knocking out power, running water, mobile signals and heating.

Ukraine’s record of downing missiles has ranged from around 50 per cent to as much as 85 per cent, with more recent attacks coming closer to the higher end, according to Reuters calculations based on Ukrainian data.

After the most recent attack on Friday, it said it had shot down 60 out of 76 incoming missiles.

Still, those which come through inflict serious damage.

Ukraine was forced to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, and much of the Kyiv region has been without power and water for several days.