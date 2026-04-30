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Ukraine’s army chief orders two-month time limit for front-line troops

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Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and newly appointed top military commanders, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2024. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said the dominance of drones has complicated battlefield logistics.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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KYIV – Ukraine’s top general on April 30 ordered a mandatory two-month time limit for front-line troops serving in forward positions, aiming to address a key challenge for Kyiv’s outmanned military in the fifth year of war with Moscow.

Mr Oleksandr Syrskyi’s decree comes amid frequent and often harrowing reports of Ukrainian soldiers serving for months at a time under fire as they struggle to hold back slow but steady Russian advances.

In a statement, Mr Syrskyi said the dominance of drones – which experts say has created an extensive so-called “kill zone” – has complicated battlefield logistics and “significantly transformed” the concept of combat operations.

“Commanders must ensure that conditions are in place for service personnel to remain at their posts for up to two months, followed by a mandatory rotation, which must take place within one month,” he added.

“Timely rotation is not only a matter of organising service but a matter of preserving the lives of our soldiers and the stability of defence.”

Mr Syrskyi added that his order includes mandatory medical evaluations and the timely provision of food and ammunition for front-line troops.

The announcement comes just days after images of emaciated troops from Ukraine’s 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, shared by relatives, sparked widespread anger.

Ukraine has suffered from a manpower shortage for most of the war, as enthusiasm for service has dwindled amid reports of poor training and support, as well as heavy-handed draft officers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.