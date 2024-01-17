Ukraine's ally Poland looking into how to make more ammunition

Though Warsaw has provided Kyiv with military and financial aid since Russia's invasion, the previous government under the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party said in 2023 it was carrying out only previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Mr Sikorski's remarks indicated Warsaw is looking into ways to produce more ammunition and military hardware to be able to send more military aid to Kyiv.

"What we think and communicate to our allies is that the cost of deterring Mr Putin after he'd conquered Ukraine would be much bigger than the cost of supplying Ukraine to effectively defend itself against his act of aggression," he said.

Truckers deal

Mr Sikorski welcomed a deal reached this week under which Polish truckers agreed to suspend their protests calling for the EU to reinstate a system which it waived after Russia's invasion but which Polish hauliers said created unfair competition.

Mr Sikorski acknowledged that Ukraine and Poland, which is a member of both the EU and Nato, must keep working on resolving challenges.

"Poland shouldn't be the country that bears the brunt of most of the cost of solidarity with Ukraine on behalf of all of the European Union... the cost is inevitable, we accept it, but it should be born more fairly," he said.

He endorsed a US plan to confiscate up to US$300 billion (S$400 billion) in frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine, saying: "It's the aggressor who should pay for the damage to Ukraine."

Mr Sikorski said Poland was "back from a faraway trip into populism" after eight years of PiS in power.

"I hope we inspire democrats around the world that you can win against populist politics. We now need to bring back rule of law, respect for the constitution, respect for the rights of citizens," he said.

PiS were accused of democratic backsliding during their time in office, but the party says its policies sought to remove the residue of communist rule, protect Poland's sovereignty and raise living standards. REUTERS