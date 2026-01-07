Ukraine’s allies advance NATO‑style security guarantees, Italy says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hugs Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as they meet at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Francesco Fotia

ROME, Jan 6 - The so-called Coalition of the Willing made fresh progress on a framework for NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine during a meeting of Kyiv's allies in Paris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

The gathering was meant to finalise as much as possible contributions to future security guarantees to reassure Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, which launched a full scale invasion of its neighbour almost four years ago.

The talks, Meloni said in a statement, were constructive and underscored a high degree of alignment among Ukraine, the U.S., Europe and other partners on measures designed to ensure a durable and just peace.

"Central to the discussions was the refinement of security commitments inspired by NATO's Article 5, a model long advocated by Italy, which would be embedded in a broader package of agreements coordinated closely with Washington," the statement released by Meloni's press office said.

The proposed system aims to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty through strengthened military capabilities and a robust mechanism to monitor any eventual ceasefire, Italy added.

According to the statement, the declaration adopted in Paris highlights the voluntary nature of countries' participation in a future multinational force and the requirement that national constitutional procedures be followed before providing assistance in the event of a renewed attack.

No Italian troops will be deployed on Ukrainian soil, Meloni reiterated during the meeting. REUTERS