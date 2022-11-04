Ukraine will not attend G-20 summit if Putin does: Zelensky

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday his country would not participate in the upcoming G-20 summit in Indonesia if Russian President Vladimir Putin also attends.

“If the leader of the Russian Federation was to take part in it, Ukraine would not be participating,” Zelensky told a press conference with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Kyiv.

G-20 summit host Indonesia is waiting to see if Putin will attend, Indonesia’s foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.

She added that differences over Ukraine had made preparations for the meeting particularly fraught.

Indonesia’s presidency of the G-20 this year and its preparations for the Nov 15-16 summit on the island of Bali have been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and resulting food and energy crisis.

The world’s 20 most powerful economies disagree on how to respond to it.

Marsudi told Reuters in an interview that Putin’s attendance at the meeting might only become clear at the last minute.

“Let’s wait until D-Day,” she said, when asked if the Russian leader’s attendance had been confirmed.

US President Joe Biden is due to attend.

When Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of the G-20 last December, the biggest concern was recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, she said, but that changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

As G-20 host, Indonesia has worked hard to bridge the divide, with President Joko Widodo visiting both Kyiv and Moscow in June and inviting Ukraine’ Zelensky to attend the summit.

Ukraine called on Tuesday for Russia to be expelled from the G-20 and for Putin’s invitation to the Bali summit to be revoked.

Marsudi, asked about that call, said it was not the prerogative of the G-20 chair.

“The presidency doesn’t have the right to expel, unless it’s a consensus from G-20 member countries,” she said.