HELSINKI - Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term”.

He stressed that the immediate issue is for Kyiv to remain an independent nation in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“Nato allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital Helsinki. AFP