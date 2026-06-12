Ukraine will ask allies for $20 billion to keep momentum against Russia, source says

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KYIV, June 12 - Ukraine will seek an additional $20 billion in military funding from its allies at a meeting next week to cement what it sees as its current battlefield advantage over Russia, a Ukrainian defense source said.

The request will be made next Thursday at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of more than 50 countries also known as the Ramstein group, where allies organize financial and military aid for Kyiv.

"We have a six- to nine-month window of opportunity on the battlefield that requires an urgent acceleration of funding," the source said.

Russia's advances on the battlefield have slowed this year - effectively grinding to a halt last month - as Ukrainian mid-range drone strikes have harmed its supplies and logistics for the front line. Ukraine's long-range drone strikes, meanwhile, are inflicting pain on Russia's energy sector.

Putin last week said that Russian forces were still advancing on the battlefield every day and there was no risk to Russia's economy, though he acknowledged Ukrainian strikes were causing harm.

Some allies will each be asked to contribute between $2 billion to $6 billion to reach the $20 billion target, either in the form of aid or a loan, the source said. The request was first reported by Politico. REUTERS