Ukraine warns of emergency blackouts after more missile hits

KYIV - Ukraine warned there would be emergency blackouts once again in several regions as it repaired damage from missile attacks it said destroyed homes and knocked out power, while Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking deep inside Russia with drones.

A new Russian missile barrage had been anticipated in Ukraine for days and it took place just as emergency blackouts were due to end, with previous damage repaired.

The strikes, which plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness with temperatures below zero Celsius, were the latest in weeks of attacks hitting critical infrastructure and cutting off heat and water to many.

At least four people were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that most of some 70 missiles were shot down.

“In many regions, there will have to be emergency blackouts,” he said in a late Monday video address. “We will be doing everything to restore stability.”

The United States said it would convene a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how it can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Moscow has been hitting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure roughly weekly since early October as it has been forced to retreat on some battlefronts.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, at least two people were killed and several houses destroyed, the deputy head of the presidential office, Mr Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.

Reuters video showed two bodies covered with blankets lying next to a damaged car in the village of Novosofiivka, some 25km east of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

“Both of my neighbours were killed,” Ms Olha Troshyna 62, said. “They were standing by the car. They were seeing off their son and daughter-in-law.”

Missiles also hit energy plants in the regions of Kyiv and Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, Odesa in the south and Sumy in the north, officials said. Kyiv was one of the regions to be suffering from the most blackouts, according to Mr Zelensky.

Ukraine had only just returned to scheduled power outages from Monday rather than the emergency blackouts it has suffered since widespread Russian strikes on Nov 23, the worst of the attacks on energy infrastructure.

But Ukraine’s largest private energy provider, DTEK, on Monday reported having to disconnect one of its facilities from the power grid, limiting power and heat supply, in what it said was the 17th Russian attack on one of its sites in the last two months.