Ukraine war: When do attacks on civilian installations amount to war crimes?

THE HAGUE - Russian air strikes this week hit silos and shipping terminals for Ukrainian grain, potentially violating international law, which forbids attacks on resources essential to the civilian population.

Drone attacks wrecked buildings in the port of Izmail and prevented ships on the Danube River from loading grain for export. Around 100,000 metric tons have been destroyed, by Kyiv’s accounts.

Ukraine’s prosecutors and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague were already investigating possible war crimes in the shape of a winter campaign of air strikes on Ukrainian energy and utilities infrastructure, as well as the attack on the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in the southern Kherson region.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war and their protocols prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians: “In no event shall actions against these objects be taken which may be expected to leave the civilian population with such inadequate food or water as to cause its starvation or force its movement.”

They explicitly prohibit attacks on “objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as foodstuffs, agricultural areas for the production of foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations and supplies and irrigation works...”

Russia has conducted more than 100 attacks on Ukraine’s grain and port infrastructure since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office, which is investigating the strikes as potential war crimes.

Senior lawyer Yousuf Syed Khan at the international humanitarian law firm Global Rights Compliance, which is working with Ukraine to document war crimes, said:

“The ... intent to starve civilians as a method of warfare is quite clear here, and the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare qualifies as a war crime...

“The civilian population affected includes not only Ukrainians but also civilians who would benefit from the exports, including those in African states.”

The Geneva Conventions and additional protocols say that parties involved in military conflict must distinguish between “civilian objects and military objectives”, and that attacks on civilian objects are forbidden.

This prohibition is also codified in the Rome Statute of the ICC, which opened an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine soon after the invasion.

The Russian state news agency RIA said on Wednesday, without providing evidence, that the port and grain facilities attacked had housed foreign mercenaries and military hardware.

The Conventions say some infrastructure owned and used by civilians can count as a military objective, but only “objects which by their nature, location, purpose or use make an effective contribution to military action”, and whose destruction or capture “offers a definite military advantage”.

Even if some targets could be considered military objectives, that is not the end of the story, says Katharine Fortin, associate professor of international law at Utrecht University.

The military must consider whether the damage and loss incurred by civilians in such attacks are excessive compared to the concrete and direct military advantage, she said.