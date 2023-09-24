Ukraine war pushes Nato to bolster drone-tackling expertise

VREDEPEEL, Netherlands - A small drone flits over opened earth, and an explosion appears on the video feed.

The drone has just dropped a grenade into a trench in Ukraine. The images were being projected on a giant screen in the Netherlands, in front of Nato military officers and defence company executives.

These drones being used against Ukrainian forces are “small, fast” and finding a way to defend against them is “complex”, says Mr Willem Koedam, a former Dutch air force officer turned expert for Nato’s C-UAS unit, which looks at anti-drone defences.

The solution may be complex, but it’s not impossible.

Representatives from 57 companies visited a military base in the Dutch town of Vredepeel to present their systems to the Nato brass.

The systems they offer are designed to counter threats ranging from off-the-shelf drones available to the public to the Iranian Shahed drones used by Russia’s forces.

Using nets

“The best way to kill a Shahed is a jet” – meaning a jet-propelled drone – said Mr Ludwig Fruhauf, head of DDTS, a German firm specialised in anti-drone defences.

A jet-powered drone flying at 500kmh would be able to intercept a propellor-driven Shahed-136 travelling at 180kmh, he explained. And jet devices are cheaper than the rocket-type defences usually employed.

But threats persist from much smaller drones, which can be deadly or destructive for critical infrastructure such as power stations, said Mr Matt Roper of the Nato Communications and Information (NCI) Agency, the alliance’s tech and cyber hub.

In some cases, the best method is not to blow a drone out of the sky, which could cause collateral damage, but to catch or redirect it.

Argus Interception, another German company, has developed a sort of “fishing net” to be used against enemy devices

The target first has to be detected by radar, camera or by monitoring frequencies used to guide it.

Once located, an interceptor drone is launched that fires the net over the hostile drone, allowing it to be captured. It is especially useful in protecting airports, Argus Interception boss Christian Schoening said.