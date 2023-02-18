Ukraine’s year of war and pain: Is there an end in sight?

A year ago, bedtime for Ukrainian teenager Kira Meshcherska meant simply donning her pyjamas and hopping into bed, her biggest concern being whether she would wake in time for classes the next day.

Today, Kira, now 13, no longer takes it for granted that she will wake in the morning. Bedtime this winter, for the teenager who lives in Kyiv, has become a nightly routine of putting on extra warm clothes and mentally revising the shortest route to safety should missiles strike while she is sleeping.

“If a missile hits the house, you need to be warmly dressed to survive in the cold while waiting for rescuers to dig you out of the rubble,” said Kira, adding that her family now often bunks down on the corridor where there are no windows and is hence safer.

These were lessons learnt from hard experiences, Kira said, describing a missile attack on New Year’s Eve that struck the neighbouring street, killing, among others, a mother who had been pouring water for her young son when she was hit by shrapnel that came through their kitchen window.

