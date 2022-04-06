Ukraine war: On patrol with Kharkiv's elite 'Spetsnaz' police force

KHARKIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Shouts, the doors are kicked down and a window smashed. In a matter of seconds, the hotel is surrounded and its occupants find themselves on the ground, wrists tied, or with their hands against the wall and a Kalashnikov in the small of their back.

In Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, the police special forces - or "Spetsnaz" - are searching for a group of suspected "saboteurs" working for the Russian invaders behind Ukrainian lines.

The four visitors with harsh faces and tattooed arms who arrived at this guesthouse the previous day caught the eye of security services. They are taken away unceremoniously to "verify their identities".

With the Russian army parked at Kharkiv's gates, the aim of the Spetsnaz is to try and "maintain order and protect the population" amid the chaos.

More than 1.5 million live in the majority Russian-speaking city, which has been regularly shelled by President Vladimir Putin's troops through their five weeks of offensive.

AFP was able to accompany these special forces - akin to an American SWAT team - on patrol during the city's night-time curfew.

First stop: a petrol station in the district of Saltivka hit by a rocket.

The truck speeds through the deserted streets towards the flames, which reach several metres into the air. The elite police squad travels in a bulky white van that until a few weeks ago served to ferry cash.

Wearing balaclavas and helmets, and strapped into their bulletproof vests, they keep a good distance from the blaze.

There are no victims, it seems, and "the fire department are on their way", says a squad member identified only as Valery, "24 years in the force" and head of the patrol.

Mr Valery points at the apartment buildings opposite with the beam of the torch strapped to the barrel of his AK-47, all of them apparently empty.

A third of Kharkiv's inhabitants have fled the city since the start of the war, according to authorities, especially in the north-eastern areas of the city most exposed to Russian attacks.