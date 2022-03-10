Ukraine war offers intel bonanza for Russia watchers

PARIS (AFP) - Russia's massive assault on Ukraine is providing Western intelligence agencies and analysts with a rare "live" opportunity to verify their assessments of the Russian army's strengths and weaknesses in the field.

The scale of the deployment means Moscow's military equipment, methods, doctrine and especially its weak points are on full show - including via vast quantities of open-source data, images and video.

"What people are realising is that what they imagined (about the threat from this country) does not correspond to the reality of this deployment," said professor at Paris' Institute for Political Studies (IEP) Alexandre Papaemmanuel.

The Ukraine mission was exposing "logistics that aren't up to date and ineffective coordination" on Russia's part, he told AFP.

Information publicly available to spies, analysts and experts on the war in Ukraine ranges from high-quality day and night satellite photos from private firms in almost real time to images of fighting, captured equipment and alleged Russian atrocities posted by the Ukrainian defenders and civilians.

Recent conflicts like the Syrian civil war have thrown out an increasing volume of online data to be pored over by a growing community of so-called "open-source intelligence" (Osint) analysts, as well as government spies.

But the flow of unclassified data from Ukraine is on a different scale.

"Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies' targets are much more visible and accessible," said University of Glasgow intelligence researcher Damien van Puyvelde.

They will be using "intelligence from images, electromagnetic, and doubtless partly also intelligence stemming from human sources", he added.

Historic first

Ahead of the invasion, the Biden administration in the US took the rare step of publishing intelligence information they said justified their fears of a Russian attack.

"These sorts of information operations run the risk of compromising sensitive intelligence sources and methods," said Mr Nathan Sales, a former American ambassador who now works for the Soufan Group think-tank.

"Policymakers evidently calculated that it was worth it to expose the Kremlin's lies." One European diplomat said the US move "would enter the history books".