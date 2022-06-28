Ukraine war

G-7 vows to stand with Kyiv

Western nations yesterday pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, including more sanctions on Moscow and much-needed air defence systems, as Russian forces closed in on the last big city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) major democracies, meeting at a summit at an alpine resort in Germany, said they would keep sanctions on Moscow for as long as necessary and intensify international economic and political pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's government and its ally Belarus.

 

