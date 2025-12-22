Ukraine, US to hold another round of talks on Dec 22, says Kyiv’s top negotiator
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Ukrainian and US teams met in Florida on 22 Dec to discuss a potential peace deal, according to negotiator Rustem Umerov.
- Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated that separate talks between Russian and US officials are "proceeding constructively" and will continue.
- Zelensky said the US offered trilateral talks, depending on Ukraine-US negotiation results, after prior meetings in Berlin.
AI generated
MIAMI – A Ukrainian delegation is holding another meeting in Florida with a US negotiating team on Dec 22, according to Kyiv’s top negotiator, Mr Rustem Umerov, as talks continue over a possible peace deal.
“The third day of work in the US,” Mr Umerov said on social media.
“We are working constructively and substantively. We expect further progress and practical results.”
Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said separate talks between Russian and US officials are “proceeding constructively.” Those discussions will continue on Dec 22, he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 20 that the US offered to hold trilateral talks,
the US offered to hold trilateral talks,but whether they will happen depends on the results of Ukraine-US negotiations.
The current round of consultations followed meetings that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, held with Kyiv and its European backers in Berlin last week. BLOOMBERG