Ukraine, US to hold another round of talks on Dec 22, says Kyiv’s top negotiator

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said work on a peace deal was continuing "constructively and substantively".

MIAMI – A Ukrainian delegation is holding another meeting in Florida with a US negotiating team on Dec 22, according to Kyiv’s top negotiator, Mr Rustem Umerov, as talks continue over a possible peace deal.

“The third day of work in the US,” Mr Umerov said on social media.

“We are working constructively and substantively. We expect further progress and practical results.”

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said separate talks between Russian and US officials are “proceeding constructively.” Those discussions will continue on Dec 22, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 20 that the US offered to hold trilateral talks, but whether they will happen depends on the results of Ukraine-US negotiations.

The current round of consultations followed meetings that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, held with Kyiv and its European backers in Berlin last week. BLOOMBERG