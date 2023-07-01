Ukraine, US agree: Counter-offensive creeps ahead, measured in blood

WASHINGTON - Ukraine has been publicly cautious in counting gains in a counter-offensive it launched in June to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces, and on Friday, its leader and a US general acknowledged that progress is measured in blood.

The top US military officer, General Mark Milley, told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington that the counter-offensive was “advancing steadily, deliberately working its way through very difficult minefields... 500m a day, 1,000m a day, 2,000m a day, that kind of thing”.

He said he was unsurprised progress was slower than some people and computers might have predicted.

“War on paper and real war are different. In real war, real people die. Real people are on those front lines and real people are in those vehicles. Real bodies are being shredded by high explosives.”

He added, “What I had said was this is going to take six, eight, 10 weeks, it’s going to be very difficult. It’s going to be very long, and it’s going to be very, very bloody. And no one should have any illusions about any of that.”

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the counter-offensive was “slower than desired”, without getting too specific.

Ukraine says it has recaptured a cluster of villages in operations that liberated 130 sq km in the south, but this is a small percentage of the total territory held by Russia.

On Friday, Mr Zelensky said his forces advanced “in all directions of our active operations”, while Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the military assessed progress as “going according to plan”, and that the counter-offensive should be evaluated by “a lot of different military tasks”.

Reuters was unable to verify the situation on the battlefield. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022, has not acknowledged the Ukrainian gains and has said Ukraine’s forces are suffering heavy casualties.

Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying that Ukraine wanted to show results before a July 11 Nato gathering in Lithuania, at which Kyiv is hoping for an invitation to begin the process of joining the US-led military alliance – but not at any cost.

“Before the summit we have to show results,” Spanish national broadcaster RTVE quoted him as telling Spanish media in Kyiv, based on a translation of his remarks. “But every kilometre costs lives.”

Mr Zelensky acknowledged plans for the counter-offensive had slowed in recent months. “We stopped because we could not advance,” he said. “Advancing meant losing people, and we had no artillery.”

RTVE of Spain quoted him as saying Ukraine was “very cautious in this regard” and that he would choose to take longer if it meant losing fewer people. “Between time and human beings, people are the most important,” RTVE quoted him as saying.

Mr Zelensky was speaking on a day when he ordered top military commanders to strengthen the northern military sector following the arrival of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus, under a deal negotiated by President Alexander Lukashenko that ended his mercenaries’ mutiny in Russia.

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group could set up a new base at a vacant military base near the town of Asipovichi, about 90km from the Belarusian capital, Minsk, Russian media reported.