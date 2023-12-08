Ukraine urges people to save energy after power plant hit

KYIV - Ukraine on Dec 7 told residents to save energy after a power plant near the front line was hit by shelling, in the first such warning this winter.

Officials had warned for months that Moscow was planning to step up strikes on energy infrastructure, after attacks on the power grid last year led to widespread blackouts.

“This afternoon, the enemy attacked one of the thermal power plants in the front-line zone. The equipment was seriously damaged as a result of shelling,” the energy ministry said.

It did not say which plant was affected, but said that two of its power units had stopped working, leading to a “temporary shortage of electricity” in the grid.

“The energy ministry appeals to consumers to support power engineers by consuming electricity reasonably and economically, especially during peak load hours,” it said.