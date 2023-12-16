Ukraine urges EU to unblock in aid in January

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) visiting the headquarters of the US Army Command in Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, in Dec 14, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
KYIV - Ukraine on Dec 15 urged the EU to make available in January the €50 billion (S$70 billion) in financial aid earmarked for the war-torn country by Brussels that has been blocked by Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

“We expect all the necessary legal procedures to be completed in January 2024, which will allow us to receive the relevant funding as soon as possible,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said, in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the United States this week in a last-ditch plea for more military aid.

He failed to convince the US Congress to approve a new US$60 billion (S$80 billion) aid package – saying only that he had received “positive” signals – but went on to Norway and Germany to urge European allies for support.

“We continue our work with partners to preserve unity in the defence of Ukraine. In Europe, with America, and with everyone else in the world who supports us,” Mr Zelensky said.

“We will do everything possible to make Ukraine strong and to ensure that next year we can all be confident – confident in defence support, macro-financial and political support,” Mr Zelensky added. AFP

