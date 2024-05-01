Ukraine unveils AI-generated Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Victoria Shi

KYIV – Ukraine on May 1 presented an AI-generated spokeswoman called Victoria who will make official statements on behalf of its Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said it would “for the first time in history” use a digital spokeswoman to read its statements, which will still be written by humans.

Dressed in a dark suit, the spokeswoman introduced herself as Victoria Shi, a “digital person”, in a presentation posted on social media.

The figure gesticulates with her hands and moves her head as she speaks.

The Foreign Ministry’s press service said the statements given by Shi would not be generated by AI but “written and verified by real people”.

“It’s only the visual part that the AI helps us to generate.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the new spokeswoman was a “technological leap that no diplomatic service in the world has yet made”.

The main reason for creating her was “saving time and resources” for diplomats, he said.

Shi’s creators are a team called The Game Changers, who have also made virtual reality content related to the war in Ukraine.

The spokeswoman’s name is based on the word “victory” and the Ukrainian term for artificial intelligence: shtuchniy intelekt.

Shi’s appearance and voice are modelled on a real person: Ms Rosalie Nombre, a singer and former contestant on Ukraine’s version of The Bachelor reality show.