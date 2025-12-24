Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference on the day of the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

KYIV, Dec 24 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy outlined for the first time the main points of a draft 20-point framework peace proposal discussed by Ukraine and the United States, which he said could become the basis of future agreements to end war with Russia.

After weeks of talks to modify an earlier 28-point draft seen as supporting many of Russia's main demands, Zelenskiy said that most positions had been brought significantly closer. Ukraine and the United States still had not reached consensus on two main points: control of territory and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelenskiy said, calling for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve them.

Below are the points of the draft proposal as unveiled by Zelenskiy and shared by his office on Wednesday.

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be reaffirmed.

2. This point will envisage a full and unquestionable non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. It specifies that to sustain long-term peace, a monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the line of contact through space-based unmanned monitoring, to ensure early notification of violations, and to resolve conflicts.

3. Ukraine will receive robust security guarantees.

4. Ukraine will maintain its armed forces at their present strength of 800,000 personnel. The earlier U.S. draft had called for Ukraine to reduce the size of its forces.

5. The United States, NATO, and European countries will provide Ukraine with security guarantees that mirror Article 5, the mutual-defence clause of NATO's founding treaty.

6. Russia will formalise a policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws and all required documents on ratification, including ratification by an overwhelming majority vote in the State Duma.

7. Ukraine will become an EU member at a specifically defined date. Ukraine will also receive short-term preferential access to the European market.

8. Ukraine will receive a strong global development package, which will be defined in a separate agreement on investment and future prosperity.

9. Several funds will be established to address economic recovery, the reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues. The objective will be to mobilize $800 billion to help Ukraine fully realize its potential.

10. Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free-trade agreement with the United States. Zelenskiy said the U.S. position was that if Washington were to grant free trade access to Ukraine, it aimed to offer similar terms to Russia.

11. Ukraine will confirm that it will remain a non-nuclear state, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

12. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy said no agreement had yet been reached with the United States on the issue of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which is located near the front line in territory now controlled by Russian forces. Zelenskiy said the U.S. proposal was for the plant to be operated jointly by Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, each holding equal stakes in a joint enterprise, with the Americans acting as the chief managers. Kyiv's proposal was for the plant to be operated by a 50-50 joint enterprise involving only the United States and Ukraine, with Ukraine receiving half of the energy produced and the United States independently allocating the other half.

13. Ukraine and Russia commit to implementing educational programmes in schools and across society that promote understanding and tolerance toward different cultures and eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement European Union rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

14. Territory: Zelenskiy said that this was the most complex point, and as yet unresolved. Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw troops from territory Ukraine still controls in the eastern Donetsk region. Kyiv wants fighting to be halted at current battle lines. Washington has proposed demilitarised zones and a free economic zone in the part of the Donetsk region that Kyiv controls.

15. After reaching an agreement on future territorial arrangements, both Russia and Ukraine undertake not to alter these agreements by force.

16. Russia will not obstruct Ukraine from using the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. A separate maritime agreement and an access agreement will be concluded, covering freedom of navigation and transport. The Kinburn Spit, along the Dnipro's outlet to the sea, will be demilitarized.

17. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

a. All remaining prisoners of war will be exchanged on the principle of All for All.

b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.

c. Provisions will be made to address the suffering of victims from the conflict.

18. Ukraine must hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the agreement.

19. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council, chaired by President Trump. Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia, and the United States will be part of this mechanism. Sanctions will apply in case of violations.

20. Once all parties agree to this agreement, a full ceasefire will take effect immediately. REUTERS