Ukraine trials moving trucks over border via train, to bypass Poland blockade

KYIV - Ukraine on Dec 7 said it had tested transporting trucks across the Polish border using trains, in an attempt to bypass a month-long blockade by Polish hauliers.
Truck traffic at four border crossings has been paralysed since November, amid protests by Polish hauliers demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors.
“Now we have a loaded train at the crossing with Hrubieszow,” a Ukrainian Railways official, Mr Valery Tkachev, was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
He was referring to a train crossing near the southeastern Polish town of Hrubieszow.
“We already have 23 boxcars loaded with trucks,” he added.
Video shared on social media showed over a dozen trucks parked on what appeared to be flat wagons, moving in an undisclosed location.
It was not immediately clear which direction the train was travelling, and AFP was not able to immediately verify the video.
Polish hauliers launched blockades at the Ukrainian border last month, complaining about what they have called unfair competition from Ukrainian companies.
Ukraine relies heavily on road transport with EU-member Poland for its exports and imports, particularly since the Russian invasion nearly two years ago.
The European Union waived the entry permits following Russia’s invasion but Polish road carriers say undercutting by their Ukrainian competitors has taken a serious toll on their earnings.
Last week, Kyiv said that the fallout from the protest had been “catastrophic” and that Ukrainian drivers stuck at the border were in a “dire” situation. AFP