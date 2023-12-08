Ukraine trials moving trucks over border via train, to bypass Poland blockade

KYIV - Ukraine on Dec 7 said it had tested transporting trucks across the Polish border using trains, in an attempt to bypass a month-long blockade by Polish hauliers.

Truck traffic at four border crossings has been paralysed since November, amid protests by Polish hauliers demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors.

“Now we have a loaded train at the crossing with Hrubieszow,” a Ukrainian Railways official, Mr Valery Tkachev, was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He was referring to a train crossing near the southeastern Polish town of Hrubieszow.

“We already have 23 boxcars loaded with trucks,” he added.