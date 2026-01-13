Ukraine toils to restore power and heat, Zelenskiy warns of new attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A resident cleans her flat in an apartment building damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov/File Photo

KYIV, Jan 12 - Emergency crews toiled to restore heat and power to beleaguered Kyiv residents on Monday, more than three days after Russian strikes on energy targets, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that new air attacks could be imminent.

Officials said hundreds of apartment blocks in the capital remained without heat despite round-the-clock efforts by the crews. Humanitarian centres, dubbed "resilience points," were open for people to keep warm and charge electronic devices.

Russia has systematically attacked Ukraine's energy system since it invaded its neighbour in 2022 and the air strikes have intensified in recent months.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said a programme was being launched to raise wages and provide support for participants in emergency work brigades.

He issued a new warning to heed air raid alerts as night-time temperatures sank to minus 15 Celsius (5 F) or lower.

"There is intelligence information. The Russians are preparing a new massive strike," he said.

"Drones to exhaust air defence systems and missiles. They want to take advantage of the cold. The strike may occur in the coming days. Please take care of yourselves. Protect Ukraine."

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, writing on Telegram, said 90% of Kyiv's apartment buildings have had heating restored, leaving fewer than 500 dwellings still to be connected.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko put the number with no heating at 800, most on the west bank of the Dnipro River. He said a meeting of the Kyiv city council would be convened on Thursday to debate the most pressing issues facing residents.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, presenting the programme for bonus payments, said the work conducted by emergency crews stood "at the very limit of human endurance, often involving life-threatening risks across the entire country.

"This applies to specialists who, in freezing conditions, go directly to the sites of strikes and restore supplies of heat, electricity, water and gas."

Residents made their way to one of the humanitarian centres on the east bank of the river in the evening - two tents pitched on a small area of open ground.

They charged their devices and chatted, while outside, the din of whining generators filled the air.

"It's dark in the apartment. I have an electric stove, so it's impossible to heat up lunch or dinner, or make tea," said Kateryna Zubko, 67, an engineer who has lived without power, heating and water since the latest attack.

"We support each other. Ukrainians are such resilient people, I think that this war will end someday, it can't go on forever." REUTERS