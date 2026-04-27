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Ukraine to take measures against Israel if grain ship docks, source says

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KYIV, April 27 - Israel risks a diplomatic and legal response from Kyiv if it allows a vessel carrying grain from Russian-occupied Ukraine to dock at the port of Haifa, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters on Monday.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported earlier that the vessel Panormitis, which it said was carrying grain from occupied Ukrainian territory that Kyiv regards as stolen, was waiting for permission to berth in Haifa.

"If this ship and its cargo isn't rejected, we reserve the right to deploy a full suite of diplomatic and international legal responses," the Ukrainian source said on condition of anonymity.

Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haaretz reported on Sunday that four shipments of grain from occupied Ukraine had already been unloaded in Israel this year.

"The practice of laundering stolen goods is unacceptable, and Israel has essentially shrugged off our demands regarding the previous vessel," the source said.

The source added Kyiv was tracking the vessel, warning that allowing it to dock would have consequences for bilateral relations between Ukraine and Israel. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.