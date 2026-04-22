Ukraine to restart Russian oil pipeline to Europe ‘within a few hours’

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Pipelines at an oil pumping station of Druzhba pipeline, in Adamowo, Poland, on June 14, 2011.

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KYIV – Ukraine will resume shipping Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia “within a few hours” on April 22 following the completion of repairs to the Druzhba pipeline damaged by a Russian attack, a Kyiv official told AFP.

The pipeline has been at the centre of a stand-off between Hungary and Slovakia, which still import Russian oil via the pipeline, and Ukraine and the European Union.

Kyiv hopes the resumption of supplies will unblock the last hurdle to securing tens of billions of euros in support from Brussels that has been held up by Hungary’s outgoing nationalist leader Viktor Orban.

Following Ukraine confirming the pipeline had been completed, Hungary’s energy giant MOL requested that about 100,000 tonnes of oil be shipped through the pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia, the Ukrainian official said.

Transit was scheduled to resume at around 7pm Singapore time .

“I think they’ll start it earlier, within a few hours,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mr Orban had held up a much needed loan of €90 million euros (S$134 million) for Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kyiv to resume deliveries, accusing it of stalling repairs.

His defeat in elections in April was seen as paving the way for the money to be unlocked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made no secret of his opposition to the fact that some EU members still buy Russian oil and gas, a key source of revenue for Moscow to fund its invasion launched more than four years ago.

Talking to reporters in Luxembourg on April 21 after Kyiv said repairs had been completed, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she hoped a deal on the loan was within reach.

“We expect an agreement in 24 hours. So I don’t want to jinx it. I hope that everything goes well... Hopefully all the obstacles are removed,” Ms Kallas said. AFP