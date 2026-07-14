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Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says

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French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Quai d’Orsay in Paris, before a meeting with other leaders involved in the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ supporting Ukraine, on July 13.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, before a meeting with other leaders involved in the 'Coalition of the Willing’ supporting Ukraine, on July 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron said on July 13 that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-made cruise missiles, precision guided bombs and air defence interceptor missiles after Kyiv ordered next generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and Rafale fighter jets.

"Earlier this afternoon President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and I agreed on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defence cooperation," Macron said at a news conference following a meeting of some 25 leaders in Paris.

Macron's announcement marked the first time France has agreed to licence production to Ukraine, a move that would enable it to ramp up stocks at a time when Russia is intensifying strikes on the country.

The production centres around AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air-defence interceptor missiles and SCALP, long-range air-launched cruise missiles, which Britain also produces.

Macron said radar systems were also being ceded to Ukraine. He said Zelensky had also ordered the delivery of next generation SAMP-T air defence systems, which would follow deliveries of the older version and a batch of missiles.

Sixteen Rafale warplanes would also be delivered with a view to operating in Ukraine's skies by 2028-2029, Macron said.

Macron also said Ukraine's allies had agreed to begin military exercises in countries neighbouring Ukraine as part of a plan for a multinational force that would deploy once there is a ceasefire with Russia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.