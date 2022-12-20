Ukraine to get thousands more Starlink antennas, minister says

KYIV – Ukraine has reached a deal with Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to receive thousands more Starlink antennas, according to a top government official.

They will help counter Russian air attacks that threaten to plunge the nation into darkness and cut off communications.

The devices provide Internet service beamed down from satellites.

More than 10,000 of these antennas will be sent to Ukraine in the coming months, said Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and minister for digital transformation, in an interview in his office in downtown Kyiv.

“SpaceX and Musk quickly react to problems and help us,” said Mr Fedorov, adding that he has talked to Mr Musk directly.

“Musk assured us he will continue to support Ukraine. When we had a powerful blackout, I messaged him on that day and he momentarily reacted and has already delivered some steps. He understands the situation.”

A representative for SpaceX did not respond to a message seeking comment.

SpaceX’s satellites are part of the Starlink network, which transmits high-speed Internet service to antennas on Earth.

Starlink played an important early role in the war in Ukraine, as Russia’s military focused on destroying communications.

Starlink antennas allowed Ukraine’s troops to maintain contact as they repelled Russia’s opening onslaught.

Mr Musk was initially praised as a hero.

But Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive officer, drew the wrath of Ukrainians in October when he tweeted that Kyiv should remain neutral – an apparent suggestion that it not join military alliances like Nato – and should cede territory to Russia in exchange for a peace deal.

Ukraine has received about 22,000 Starlink antennas since war began in February, Mr Fedorov said.

While there’s no contract yet, the governments of several European Union countries are ready to share payment, he said, declining to publicly identify them.

“As of now all financial issues have been resolved,” he said, adding that Ukraine will need to find additional funding in the spring.

“There is no alternative to satellite connections,” Mr Fedorov said.