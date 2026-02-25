Ukraine to cover 4,000km of roads with anti-drone nets by year-end, minister says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Workers installing anti-drone nets over a road near the city of Kharkiv on Feb 2, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

KYIV - Ukraine will accelerate the placement of anti-drone nets over roads in front-line areas, aiming to cover 4,000 kilometres of roads by the end of this year, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Feb 25.

Russia has been targeting military supply routes and rear bases deeper and deeper into Ukraine with the remotely piloted aircraft.

Its drones have also struck hospitals, infrastructure and civilian traffic.

A growing number of nets have been installed over the past year, but more are needed, Mr Fedorov said, adding that an additional 1.6 billion hryvnia (S$46 million) had been allocated from the budget to bolster protection measures and counter Russian drones.

Nets can snag propellers and prevent drones from reaching their targets - high-value equipment, soldiers or civilians.

“In just one month, we increased the speed from 5km per day in January to 12km in February. This significantly improved the safety of military movements and ensured stable functioning of front-line communities,” Mr Fedorov said on the Telegram app.

“In March, we plan to close 20km of roads per day. By the end of the year, we plan to install another 4,000km of anti-drone protection on roads.”

Ukraine would also expedite the construction of fortifications in the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy and the northern Chernihiv regions, bordering Russia, Mr Fedorov said. REUTERS