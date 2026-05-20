Ukraine to beef up northern defences over Russian offensive plans

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre right) and General Oleksandr Syrskyi (centre left) visiting a command post in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in March 2026.

KYIV - Ukraine will send reinforcements to its northern regions and step up diplomatic pressure on Belarus to counter what Kyiv believes are Russian plans to launch a new offensive north of the capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky said Kyiv had become aware of five scenarios Russia had drawn up to expand the war through the north.

“We analysed in detail the available data from our intelligence agencies on Russia’s planning of offensive operations in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction,” Mr Zelensky said on X, referring to a city north of the capital on the highway to Belarus. “Our forces in this sector will be increased.”

In recent weeks, Mr Zelensky has given fresh warnings about a potential threat to Ukraine’s north from Belarus, a close Russian ally. He has said Ukraine recorded unusual activity at the border, without providing details.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s top army commander, said on May 19 that Kyiv had data that the Russian General Staff was actively calculating and planning offensive operations from the north.

There was no immediate comment from Russia or Belarus.

Threat from Belarus

Mr Zelensky said that Moscow was trying to draw Belarus, which allowed Russian troops to march on Ukraine through its territory in 2022, deeper into the war.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry would prepare “additional measures of diplomatic influence regarding Belarus”, he added, without specifying.

In the initial full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine successfully repelled a huge Russian armoured column that attempted to attack Kyiv from the north.

Minsk has remained Moscow’s staunchest supporter in the war. Russian drones have crossed Belarus while attacking Ukraine, and Minsk said it deployed the Russian Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system.

“As of now, we haven’t detected any movement of equipment or personnel directly at our border, but of course, we can see the pressure Russia is putting on Belarus,” Ukraine’s border guards spokesman, Mr Andriy Demchenko, told Ukrinform news agency on May 20. REUTERS