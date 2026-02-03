Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine to adjust peace negotiators’ work after ‘record’ Russia strike, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the media during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb 3.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the media during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Zelenskiy stated Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure with a record number of ballistic missiles.
  • Russia allegedly exploited a US proposal to halt strikes, stockpiling missiles for use during the coldest weather.
  • Ukraine's negotiating team's work will be adjusted following the attack. Peace talks are due to start Feb 4 in Abu Dhabi.

KYIV – The work of Ukraine’s negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb 3.

“It was a deliberate attack against energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles,” Mr Zelensky said.

“The Russian army exploited the US proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large parts of Ukraine drop below minus 20 deg C.”

The next round of peace talks with Russian and US officials is due to start on Feb 4 in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS

