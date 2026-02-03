Ukraine to adjust peace negotiators’ work after ‘record’ Russia strike, Zelensky says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the media during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb 3.

KYIV – The work of Ukraine’s negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb 3.

“It was a deliberate attack against energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles,” Mr Zelensky said.

“The Russian army exploited the US proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large parts of Ukraine drop below minus 20 deg C.”

The next round of peace talks with Russian and US officials is due to start on Feb 4 in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS