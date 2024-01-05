Ukraine targets Russian-occupied Crimea in air attack

KYIV - Ukraine said it targeted a Russian command post near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Jan 4 in an aerial attack that Russia said wounded one person.

Kyiv has struck the Russian-controlled peninsula throughout the war, launching missiles and drones at Sevastopol in a bid to suppress Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet.

“Today at around 15:00 (9pm Singapore time), the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol,” the Ukrainian army said, without elaborating.

The sound of projectiles whooshing overhead could be heard in videos shared by Crimean social media channels, as air raid sirens blared in the background.

Russia said its air defences shot down 10 guided missiles over the peninsula, and that it had foiled what it called a “terrorist attack” by Kyiv’s forces.

One person was wounded after shrapnel hit a house, Sevastopol’s Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, while shell fragments fell across the city.