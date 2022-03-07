Ukraine suspends exports of some agriculture goods

The Ukrainian government suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock. PHOTO: REUTERS
LVIV, Ukraine (REUTERS) - Ukraine's government has suspended exports of several agriculture commodities amid the Russian invasion, Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Sunday (March 6), quoting a government decision.

The government suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock.

Ukraine is a major global agricultural producer and exporter, with grains and vegetable oil dominating its shipments.

