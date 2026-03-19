Ukraine strikes Russian aircraft plants in Ulyanovsk and Novgorod regions, Kyiv says

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KYIV, March 18 - Ukraine's military struck two Russian plants producing and repairing military transport and cargo planes in the Ulyanovsk and Novgorod regions, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the attack on the Aviastar plant, part of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation, in the city of Ulyanovsk, was carried out on March 16.

The plant produces Ilyushin-76MD-90A military transport planes, Ilyushin-78M-90A refueling planes, and provides maintenance for "Ruslan" cargo planes, and is located about 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine's military said the hangars and parking areas were hit and some of the planes were damaged.

The attack on the 123rd aircraft maintenance plant in the city of Staraya Russia in the Novgorod region took place one day later, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

It said on the Telegram app that the facility provided a full cycle of repairs and modernisation for heavy transport planes, including Ilyushin-76, Ilyushin-78, and L-410.

Ukraine's military said a hangar used to service Ilyushin-76 and L-410 transport planes had been hit. Reuters was unable to verify the report independently.

"Striking such targets directly reduces the enemy’s ability to restore and sustain combat-ready aircraft," Ukrainian drone forces said on X. REUTERS