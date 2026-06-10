Ukraine strikes Mariupol port, 'significantly limiting' its use

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KYIV, June 10 - Ukrainian forces struck several key facilities at the Russian-occupied port of Mariupol, Kyiv said on Wednesday, in an attack that has "significantly limited" its capacity as a critical logistics hub for Moscow's war effort.

The port was left without power after strikes on its energy and management infrastructure, according to Ukraine's drone forces, which said they had carried out the operation with the 1st Azov Corps and the SBU security service.

"The port was used by the enemy for military logistics, as well as the illegal export of Ukrainian grain, coal and metal to Russia," it said in a statement.

"The enemy's ability to use Mariupol as a logistics hub is significantly limited."

A video posted separately by the 1st Azov Corps shows drone footage of ships, electrical stations and other structures coming under attack.

Tuesday's strikes are part of a mounting Ukrainian campaign to target Russian military logistics far behind the front line, an effort that analysts say has hampered Moscow's battlefield advances. REUTERS