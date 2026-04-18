Ukraine strikes Baltic Sea port, Volga river industrial sites

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MOSCOW, April 18 - Ukrainian drones struck a pair of Volga riverside industrial cities, as well as a Baltic Sea port close to St Petersburg that exports petroleum products, Russian local governors said overnight.

In Leningrad region, which surrounds St Petersburg and borders Finland, governor Alexander Drozdenko said that a fire had been extinguished at the Vysotsk port, which houses a terminal operated by Lukoil handling the export of fuel oil, naphtha, diesel fuel and vacuum gas oil.

The Samara region governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed attacks on industrial targets in the cities of Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk, around 1,800 km (1,118 miles) to the southeast of Vysotsk.

He did not name the facilities, but both cities host oil refineries that have been repeatedly struck in the course of the war in Ukraine.

Separately, authorities in the southern Krasnodar region said on Saturday that a fire at an oil depot in Tikhoretsk, and another at an oil terminal at the Black Sea port of Tuapse, which had burned since Thursday, have been extinguished.

Both fires, authorities have said, were caused by Ukrainian drone strikes. REUTERS