Ukraine steelmaker says Russia is taking metal from Mariupol

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - A Ukrainian steelworks owned by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov accused Russia of taking its metal from Mariupol for resale back home and asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to sanction the "pirates".

A boat loaded with metal from the Ilyich Steelworks headed to the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don at the end of May, Metinvest Holding said in a statement.

About 145,000 tonnes of steel products were left in Mariupol, a port city occupied by Russia's military.

The company, Ukraine's biggest steelmaker, did not say how much of its product was on that boat.

Metinvest, which also has its Azovstal plant in the city, said the River Sea freight company transported the metal.

River Sea director Gennady Arustamov declined to comment.

The alleged thefts would fit a pattern of Russia targeting commodity hubs that provided Ukraine with vital export revenues.

A report by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe found evidence of looting by Russian troops, in addition to war crimes against civilians.

More than US$600 million (S$800 million) worth of grain was stolen from occupied regions of Ukraine and sent to Russia, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

Moscow denies targeting civilian installations and infrastructure.