Ukraine stages war games near Belarus amid fears of Russian assault

RIVNE REGION, Ukraine - The crackle of gunfire and roar of armoured vehicles reverberated around sleepy west Ukrainian towns near the Belarusian border on Wednesday as Kyiv’s forces trained for the threat of a fresh assault across a new front in the north.

Ukraine fears Russia could build up forces on the territory of its Belarusian ally before striking in the north-west or even try to drive towards Kyiv as it did when it invaded last February.

By reopening a northern front, Russia would stretch Kyiv’s forces, which have been focused for months on battles raging in the east and south, forcing it to divert troops to the north.

Colonel Roman Voloschuk of the 104th Territorial Defence brigade sought to project an image of strength on the sidelines of military drills in three locations in Ukraine’s north-west that the army asked not be disclosed for security reasons.

“They can try, but we’re ready for them. We’ve prepared, every turn and every junction has been dug up. There will be colossal resistance from every building,” he told Reuters.

Soldiers from his territorial defence unit, one of hundreds of militias raised shortly before Russia’s Feb 24 invasion, said they were well prepared to face down any new threat.

“They will get their comeuppance... we are waiting for them,” said 28-year-old machine gunner Artur Horodniuk.

In a clue as to the kind of attack Ukraine may face from Belarus, Kyiv’s troops on Wednesday practised urban warfare, firing assault rifles, driving armoured vehicles and freeing hostages.

Another exercise took place in the snowbound countryside where troops practised ambushing and destroying reconnaissance groups in civilian vehicles, a feature of the first Russian assault from Belarus that Moscow abandoned in early last April.

Col Voloschuk said that any defence effort would be helped by the mild winter so far that has made the mud more watery and the river levels higher than usual. Many of his soldiers are battlehardened from last year’s fighting.

“They fought on the Kyiv front, destroying Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers,” he said.

Pressure

Despite bringing colossal pressure onto the eastern town of Soledar in recent days, Russian forces have appeared on the back foot on the battlefield for months and a sudden assault from Belarus would mark an astonishing change of dynamic.