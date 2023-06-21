Ukraine spy chief accuses Russia of 'mining' cooling pond at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow’s forces invaded in February last year. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
KYIV - Ukraine’s military intelligence chief accused Russia on Tuesday of “mining” the cooling pond used to keep the reactors cool at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine’s south.

The vast six-reactor complex, Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow’s forces invaded in February last year.

“...Most terrifying is that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was additionally mined during that time... namely the cooling pond was mined,” Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR agency, said on television, without providing evidence for his assertion.

Reuters has requested comment from the Russian defence ministry.

The two sides have accused each other of shelling the plant and its environs, and international efforts to establish a demilitarised zone around the complex have failed so far. REUTERS

