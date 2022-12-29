Ukraine shows off Caesar howitzer as French defence minister visits

KYIV - Ukrainian soldiers quickly check the coordinates of their target, then load a Caesar howitzer.

Two rounds are fired off against a Russian artillery position, located 29km away.

Lieutenant Mykola, who operates the French import, says it took 53 seconds to reach the target.

And since the Caesar is a self-propelled gun, it can move off its firing position to avoid being targetted and destroyed by enemy counter-fire.

As it quickly repositions, Mykola receives information collected by the drones.

“Minus seven Russians. Position destroyed,” says the Ukrainian soldier.

On Wednesday, the Ukranian army took AFP journalists on a tour in eastern Ukraine to see one of its French cannons in action.

It was timed to coincide with the visit to Kyiv of French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, his first since the start of the Russian offensive in February.

Pledge of French support

The 155mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis is highly prized for its accuracy. It is part of the arsenal of modern weaponry provided to Ukraine by multiple countries since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded on Feb 24.

Some critics have said France is not doing enough to support Kyiv.

According to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, France ranks 10th in terms of military support for Ukraine, behind the United States, Britain, Poland and Germany.

Paris, which organised an international conference in mid-December in support of Ukraine, has repeatedly said it stands ready to provide more humanitarian and military support to Kyiv.