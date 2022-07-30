Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in latest Kherson fighting

ODESSA (REUTERS) - The Ukrainian military said on Saturday (July 30) it killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines.

Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro river had been cut, the military's southern command said, potentially further isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in occupied Crimea and the east.

Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks, cutting off Kherson city and - in the assessment of British defence officials - leaving Russia's 49th Army stationed on the west bank of the river highly vulnerable.

"As a result of fire establishing control over the main transport links in occupied territory, it has been established that traffic over the rail bridge crossing the Dnipro is not possible," Ukraine's southern command said in a statement.

It said more than 100 Russian soldiers and seven tanks were destroyed in fighting on Friday (July 29) in Kherson, the first major area captured by the Russians following their Feb 24 invasion.

The first deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Mr Yuri Sobolevsky, told residents to stay away from Russian ammunition dumps.

"The Ukrainian army is pouring it on against the Russians and this is only the beginning," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The pro-Ukrainian governor of Kherson, Mr Dmytro Butriy, said the Berislav district was particularly hard hit.

Berislav is across the river north-west of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"In some villages, not a single home has been left intact. All infrastructure has been destroyed. People are living in cellars," he said.

Officials from the Russian-appointed administration running Kherson earlier this week rejected Western and Ukrainian assessments of the situation.