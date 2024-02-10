Three killed, four injured in Russian strike, says Ukraine

A Russian strike on Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy killed three people and wounded four others.
KYIV - Ukraine on Feb 9 said a Russian strike on the northeastern region of Sumy killed three people and wounded four others.

The Sumy region borders Russia and has been targeted throughout Moscow’s almost two-year invasion, but is far from fighting hotspots that lie further south.

“Three dead and four injured: the consequences of a Russian airstrike in the Sumy region,” Ukraine’s interior minister, Mr Igor Klymenko, said on Telegram.

He said the victims were in a village “workshop of an agriculture firm” that was hit.

Mr Klymenko said Russia launched seven guided bombs in the Sumy district.

He did not name the village but posted a photo of rescuers working through the rubble of what appeared to be a small destroyed building.

“The police and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling,” Mr Klymenko said.

Russian forces entered Sumy but were pushed back at the start of their invasion in 2022. AFP

