Ukraine says Russian strike kills at least 5 in Kherson ‘for pleasure’

Rescuers carry an injured woman on a stretcher following Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Dec 24. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

KYIV - A Russian strike on Ukraine’s recently-liberated city of Kherson killed at least five people and wounded another 35 on Saturday, authorities said, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as wanton killing for pleasure.

Photos on the president’s Telegram account showed a built-up city centre strewn with burning cars, smashed windows and what appeared to be corpses on pavements.

“Social networks will most likely mark these photos as ‘sensitive content’. But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Mr Zelensky wrote.

“These are not military facilities ... It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

Ukraine retook Kherson, the only regional capital to be captured by Russia since its Feb 24 invasion, in November. Since then, Kyiv says Russian forces have heavily shelled the city from across the vast Dnipro river.

Presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko gave Saturday’s casualty figures, saying 16 of the 35 people hurt were heavily wounded.

There was no word on the incident from Moscow. REUTERS

