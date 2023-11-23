Ukraine says Russian shelling killed five in last 24 hours

KYIV - At least five people were killed in Russian shelling attacks in the south and east of Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said on Nov 23.

Ukrainian towns and cities near the front lines have been subjected to relentless artillery fire since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

Three people were killed in an attack on Chornobaivka in the southern Kherson region on Nov 23, said Mr Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

He posted photos on social media of a destroyed building and a pool of blood on the floor in what he said was the aftermath of the strike.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said another five were injured and 60 buildings destroyed.

Ukraine’s army has said it is trying to push Russian forces back from the banks of the Dnipro river – the de facto front line in the Kherson region – to protect Ukrainian towns from daily Russian artillery fire.

Another two people were killed by shelling on Ukrainian-held areas of the eastern Donetsk region over the last 24 hours, governor Igor Moroz said on Nov 23. AFP