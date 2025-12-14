Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian drone attack hits civilian Turkish vessel, Ukraine says

The attacked vessel, called the Viva, had 11 ‍Turkish citizens on board and was carrying sunflower oil to Egypt.

SCREENSHOTS: X

  • Ukraine's navy alleges Russia attacked the Turkish vessel Viva with a drone on December 13, in Ukraine's economic zone.
  • The Viva, carrying sunflower oil to Egypt, had 11 Turkish citizens on board, but no injuries were reported and it continued its journey.
  • The attack follows Russian threats to "cut Ukraine off from the sea" after Ukrainian attacks on tankers heading to Russia.

KYIV - Ukraine’s navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel carrying sunflower ‍oil ​to Egypt with a drone ‍on Dec 13, a day after Moscow hit two Ukrainian ​ports.

In ​a statement on Telegram, the navy said the vessel was called the Viva and had 11 ‍Turkish citizens on board.

It added that nobody ​was hurt and ⁠the vessel was continuing its journey to Egypt.

“The strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine’s exclusive ​economic zone, outside the range of Ukrainian air defence systems,” ‌the statement said, accusing ​Russia of breaching maritime laws.

The navy said it was in contact with the ship’s captain.

On Dec 12, Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports,

damaging three Turkish-owned vessels,

according to Ukraine’s navy. A large fire broke ‍out on one of those ships.

The attacks ​come after Moscow threatened to “cut Ukraine off from the ​sea” after Kyiv’s attacks damaged three ‘shadow ‌fleet’ tankers heading to Russia to export its oil. REUTERS

