The attacked vessel, called the Viva, had 11 ‍Turkish citizens on board and was carrying sunflower oil to Egypt.

KYIV - Ukraine’s navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel carrying sunflower ‍oil ​to Egypt with a drone ‍on Dec 13, a day after Moscow hit two Ukrainian ​ports.

In ​a statement on Telegram, the navy said the vessel was called the Viva and had 11 ‍Turkish citizens on board.

It added that nobody ​was hurt and ⁠the vessel was continuing its journey to Egypt.

“The strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine’s exclusive ​economic zone, outside the range of Ukrainian air defence systems,” ‌the statement said, accusing ​Russia of breaching maritime laws.

The navy said it was in contact with the ship’s captain.

On Dec 12, Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels, according to Ukraine’s navy. A large fire broke ‍out on one of those ships.

The attacks ​come after Moscow threatened to “cut Ukraine off from the ​sea” after Kyiv’s attacks damaged three ‘shadow ‌fleet’ tankers heading to Russia to export its oil. REUTERS