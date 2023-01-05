Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilisation to ‘turn tide of war’

KYIV - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts.

Kyiv has been saying for weeks that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to order another mass conscription drive and shut his borders to prevent men from escaping the draft.

“We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” Mr Zelenskiy said, in his nightly video address.

“We have to disrupt this Russian scenario... Any attempt at their new offensive must fail.”

Russia’s defence ministry on Wednesday blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for a Ukrainian strike on New Year’s Eve it said had killed 89 servicemen, the deadliest incident Moscow has acknowledged for its troops since the start of the war.

If Russia is planning a new mobilisation, the deaths of scores of conscripts on New Year’s Eve could undermine morale. Hundreds of thousands of men fled Russia when Mr Putin ordered the first call-up of reservists since World War II in September after military setbacks.

Mr Putin said last month there was no need for further mobilisation. But in a sign the Kremlin may now be considering one, a little known group claiming to represent widows of Russian soldiers called on Tuesday for Mr Putin to mobilise millions of men. The Kremlin has not commented on that appeal.

Russian anger

Russia has effectively shut down all direct opposition to the war, with open criticism banned by severe media rules. But it has given comparatively free rein to pro-war bloggers, some with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Many are increasingly vocal about what they consider a half-hearted and incompetently led campaign, and have expressed anger this week over the strike that killed Russian troops housed in a vocational school in Ukraine’s Donetsk province on New Year’s Eve.

Criticism has been directed at military commanders rather than at Mr Putin, who has not commented publicly on the attack.

Russia’s Defence Ministry, which raised the official death toll in the attack to 89 from 63, blamed soldiers for illegally using mobile phones, which it said led Ukraine to locate the base in Makiivka, twin city of regional capital Donetsk.

Mr Semyon Pegov, a war correspondent decorated by Mr Putin, said on Telegram the mobile phone explanation “looks like an outright attempt to smear the blame”, and there were other ways Ukraine could have spotted the base. Other pro-Russian bloggers have said the strike was worsened because ammunition was stored at the site. Moscow has not confirmed this.