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The allegation comes after the Ukrainian President warned that Moscow was receiving more ballistic projectiles and troops from its ally Pyongyang.

KYIV – Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people overnight and wounded dozens, Kyiv said on Aug 11 , accusing Moscow of launching North Korean missiles in the raid.

The allegation comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned – without providing evidence – that Moscow was receiving more ballistic projectiles and troops from its ally Pyongyang.

Russia has turned to North Korea for support throughout its 4½-year invasion.

Earlier in the war, Pyongyang dispatched thousands of troops to help Russia fight back a Ukrainian counter-attack into its western Kursk region.

And intelligence from the West, Kyiv and Seoul has long accused North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia.

The south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia was worst hit in Russia’s latest overnight barrage, with six people killed and 19 wounded, Zelensky said.

“The city was struck with North Korean ballistic missiles, Zircon (missiles) and guided aerial bombs. It was a vicious attack, calculated to inflict maximum damage specifically on civilian infrastructure,” he said.

Three more people were killed by Russian drones and missiles in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region, the local military administration said.

In the capital Kyiv, Zelensky said an infectious diseases hospital was hit, while strikes on the front-line cities of Kherson and Kharkiv caused power outages.

A children’s hospital in Kyiv was also hit, the Health Ministry said, posting photos of broken windows and debris in a courtyard.

“Children and medical staff were not harmed, as they were in a shelter at the time of the attack,” the ministry said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces “delivered a group strike with high-precision ground-based weapons, hitting military-industrial enterprises and transport-logistics centres in the cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia”.

Zelensky’s N. Korea warning

Zelensky has recently renewed his warnings of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, while appealing for more Western air-defence supplies.

On Aug 10 , he said that Russia received “additional ballistic missiles from North Korea”.

Over the weekend, he alleged “a decision has been made for 30,000 to 50,000 North Koreans to be deployed on the territory of Russia”.

Kyiv has not explained how it obtained the figures and did not provide a timeframe for the deployment.

But Zelensky is urging allies in the Asia-Pacific to supply air defence to Kyiv in order to counter Pyongyang’s capabilities.

Russia and North Korea signed a mutual defence pact in 2024, ahead of Pyongyang sending troops to help push Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk region.

In recent weeks, Russia has considerably stepped up strikes with ballistic missiles – fast and powerful weapons that are hard to intercept. Dozens have been killed in Kyiv in the attacks.

Only the most advanced air defence, such as the US-made Patriot system, is capable of intercepting them.

Ukraine has been reporting an acute shortage of Patriot interceptors since the US-Israel war against Iran began in February.

Kyiv has also boosted its own long-range drone strikes against Russia, hitting oil infrastructure and e-commerce warehouses in counter-attacks that it says are justified and designed to crimp Moscow’s logistics and revenue sources.

The latest spiral of escalation has brought the civilian death toll in Ukraine to the highest since the war’s first months in 2022, according to the United Nations. AFP