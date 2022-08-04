Ukraine says Russia creating strike force aimed at Zelensky's hometown

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine said on Wednesday (Aug 3) that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.

Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases of its Feb 24 invasion, but Kyiv has said it will mount a counter-offensive.

It said on Tuesday it had already recaptured 53 villages in occupied Kherson region.

In its regular update on the war in the south, Ukraine's southern military command described the situation as tense and said Russia attacked along the front line on Aug 2.

The steel-producing city of Kryvyi Rih, where Zelensky grew up, lies around 50km from the southern front line.

"(Russia) has begun creating a strike group in the Kryvyi Rih direction. It's also quite likely that the enemy is preparing a hostile counter-offensive with the subsequent plan of getting to the administrative boundary of Kherson region," the southern military command said.

Ukraine has been trying to ratchet up pressure on Russia's positions in the strategically important Black Sea region of Kherson and has used Western-supplied long-range weapons to conduct strikes on Russian supply lines and ammunition dumps.

Ukraine's military said in a statement that Russian forces were scoping out basements in the region to turn them into bomb shelters to store military hardware.

On Tuesday, Zelensky described the fighting on parts of the eastern front line in the heavily industrialised Donbas as "just hell" in his nightly address to the nation.