Ukraine says Polish protesters lift blockade of two border crossings

KYIV - Ukraine's border authorities said that Polish truck drivers who had been blocking three crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border lifted their blockade at two of them on Tuesday.

"Today, Polish strikers unblocked the Korczowa-Krakowiets checkpoint. As of this hour, about 300 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine from the Polish side," the customs service said on the Telegram messaging app.

Later the border service said protesters had halted their blockade at the Rava-Ruska crossing.

"Registration and passage of freight vehicles across the border in both directions is going ahead in the usual manner," the service said.

It said that nearly 700 trucks were waiting to enter Ukraine at the two crossings.

Polish hauliers had been demanding that the European Union reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers entering Ukraine.

Poland's infrastructure minister said earlier on Tuesday that truckers who have blockaded Ukraine crossings since November would suspend their protest until March 1 after signing an agreement with the government.

Ukraine says the blockade has caused serious economic losses and has hampered its war effort. It says cross-border transportation has increased because of the war and the fact that its main export and imports routes through the Black Sea were blocked. REUTERS