Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks

KYIV - Ukraine reported on May 29 that nine people had been killed in five regions of the war-battered country, as Russia presses gains on the front line where Kyiv’s troops are struggling.

In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, two were killed in attacks on the city of Nikopol on the right bank of the Dnipro River, said governor Serhiy Lysak.

These were a 52-year-old man who received severe shrapnel wounds from shelling, and a 54-year-old ambulance driver whose vehicle was hit by an attack drone, he said.

A missile attack earlier in the day, on the eastern Sumy region that borders Russia, killed two and wounded three, regional authorities said on social media.

The governor of the front-line Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, said three people had been killed in separate attacks on May 28.

Governor Vadym Filashkin said two people had been killed in the town of Toretsk and another person was killed in an attack on the front-line town of Selydove on May 28, which is routinely targeted by Russian forces.

In the southern Kherson region, which the Kremlin also claimed to have annexed in 2022 even though it is still fighting for control of the Black Sea territory, the governor said Russia had shelled housing and infrastructure facilities.