Ukraine says latest Russian assault on Bakhmut beaten back

KYIV - Ukraine said it had fought off a fresh Russian assault on the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut on Saturday, as it endured a fresh wave of shelling in the disputed Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, recovered the bodies of two British volunteers, killed trying to help evacuate people from the eastern warzone.

And the southern city of Odesa suffered a massive power cut affecting half a million households after an accident at a war-damaged electrical substation.

“This week, the Russian occupation forces threw all their efforts into breaking through our defence and encircling Bakhmut, and launched a powerful offensive in the Lyman sector,” said Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar.

“But thanks to the resilience of our soldiers, they did not succeed.”

Ukraine’s border guard service reported that its soldiers had stopped the latest attack, killing four and wounding seven of the attacking forces.

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of bombardment across the eastern front lines on Saturday morning. Ukrainian officials reported shelling in the Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv Luhansk, Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the situation was getting tougher.

Russia, he said, was “throwing more and more of its forces at breaking down our defence.

“It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vugledar, Lyman and other areas”, he added, referring to the front-line cities in the east of the country.

On Friday, at an unprecedented summit with EU leaders in Kyiv, the Ukraine leader promised: ““No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can.”

The more sophisticated, long-range weapons promised by its western partners could help turn the tide of the fighting there in Ukraine’s favour, he added.